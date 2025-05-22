Man held for vandalising temple, attacking devotee in Vadodara

Vadodara, May 22 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was arrested in Gujarat's Vadodara city for allegedly vandalising a temple, attacking a devotee and throwing away Lord Ram's photo, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place at around 7pm on May 20 when a youth was performing 'aarti' at Ramji temple in Ekta Nagar locality on Ajwa Road, said Assistant Commissioner of Police MP Bhojani.

"Accused Irfan Shaikh suddenly stormed into the temple and told the complainant he was fed up with this daily 'dhating' (hypocrisy). He threw Lord Ram's photo frame and a loudspeaker out. He then assaulted the complainant youth and his mother when they tried to intervene. After getting a phone call, Bapod police rushed to the spot and took Shaikh, who lives in the same locality, to the nearby police chowky," the ACP said.

When police detained Shaikh from the spot and took him to nearby police chowky, he allegedly attacked a head constable and also broke the table glass, for which a separate FIR has been lodged against him, Bhojani added.

He has been sent in judicial custody, the official said. PTI COR PJT BNM