Thane, Apr 2 (PTI) A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering the wife in Kashimira area of the district, police said on Wednesday.

Pappu Rathod allegedly strangulated his wife Nasreen Rathod (28) at home on Monday evening.

Based on a complaint filed by one of the neighbours, police registered an FIR under section 103(1) (murder) of the BNS.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, the official said. PTI COR KRK