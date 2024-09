Thane, Sep 16 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was arrested in Thane district within hours after he allegedly killed his wife by slashing her neck over domestic issues, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Pritesh Shirke, was nabbed on Sunday evening, a few hours after he fatally attacked his wife, Draupati Shirke, 47, with a sharp weapon, an official said.

Police registered an FIR under section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita on the charge of murder, he added. PTI COR NSK