Man held from Bengal 15 years after killing friend in Delhi over alcohol

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) The Delhi police arrested a 39-year-old man from West Bengal, 15 years after he allegedly killed his friend for not giving him money to buy alcohol, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Ahmed Ali, a resident of Hadlia Port of West Bengal. He was working as a labourer. He was declared a proclaimed offender by the court, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Satish Kumar said Ali was allegedly involved in the murder of his friend, Mohammad Zuber after a fight broke out between them.

The incident occurred on February 26, 2009, in northwest Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area. Ali had demanded money from Zuber to buy alcohol in northwest Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area on February 26, 2009, DCP said.

Ali used to work as a labourer in a scrap shop in Swaroop Nagar, DCP said.

Two other accused -- Safijul and Mehtab -- were arrested earlier but, Ali was on the run, Kumar said.

During the investigation, the police traced him to West Bengal where he was living with his family. The team laid a trap and arrested him last week. Police is interrogation him. Further investigation is underway, Kumar added. PTI SHB ALK HIG