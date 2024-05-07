Man held from Bihar for raping, impregnating 13-year-old girl

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) A man was arrested from the Nepal border in Bihar for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl, Delhi police said on Tuesday. The matter was reported on May 1 when the victim’s mother took her to a hospital for a check-up and found that the girl was pregnant, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said.

Upon receiving information from the Safdarjung Hospital, police personnel from the Delhi Cantt police station reached the hospital and took the girl's and her mother's statements, the DCP said. As the victim is minor she could not provide many details of the accused except his name. The family members of the child victim were also not able to provide details of the accused as they do not have his mobile number or any other detail," the DCP said. The police further activated their informers and found the accused hiding in Nepal. They then laid a trap and called him for some property-related work, he said. When the accused reached the border, they arrested him and brought him to Delhi, he said.' A case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) was registered against him. He was produced in front of the court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody.