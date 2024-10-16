Man held from de-addiction centre for killing friend for Rs 400

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Delhi police have arrested a man from a de-addiction centre for allegedly killing his friend over Rs 400 to purchase liquor, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Ankit, they said.

On Monday, the police received information that a man was lying unconscious behind the Anand Vihar bus stand. A team immediately rushed to the spot and took Nirala to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, they said. An FIR was registered and an investigation was launched.

During the investigation, police found that both Ankit and Nirala were labourers in Anand Vihar. After eating and drinking, Ankit asked Nirala for Rs 100 to buy alcohol, but Nirala refused.

"A verbal spat ensued between them and in a fit of rage, Ankit hit Nirala on his head with a brick and took Rs 400 from his pocket," a senior police officer said.

In an attempt to evade arrest and suspicion, Ankit admitted himself to a de-addiction centre, said the officer.

The police reviewed over 150 CCTV camera footage from the surrounding areas, tracking Ankit's movements after the crime, he added. Police arrested him from a de-addiction centre, they said.

Further investigation is underway, they added. PTI BM HIG