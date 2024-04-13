Man held from Gorakhpur in UP for cheating diamond merchant in 2017

Mumbai, Apr 13 (PTI) A man was held on Saturday from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh for alleged involvement in a 2017 cheating case registered in Mumbai, a police official said.

Bholaprasad Verma (60) is accused of cheating a BKC-based diamond merchant of Rs 26.91 lakh, the Crime Branch official said.

"A case was registered at the time at BKC police station. We got a tip off recently and arrested Verma from Gorakhpur. He was brought to Mumbai and a court remanded him in police custody till April 15," the official added. PTI ZA BNM