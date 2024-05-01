Man held from Hyderabad for cheating women with promise of marriage

Mumbai, May 1 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested a man from Hyderabad for allegedly cheating a number of women of lakhs of rupees across several states after promising to marry them, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused would contact unsuspecting women on matrimonial sites and swindle large sums of money promising marriage, they said.

The man, identified as Imran Ali Faiz Ali Khan, was apprehended by personnel of Mumbai's Pydhonie Police Station on Tuesday, an official said.

The crime came to light when a 42-year-old woman from the Pydhonie area lodged a police complaint against the accused for cheating her of Rs 21.73 lakh after coming across her profile on a matrimony site, he said.

Khan came in contact with the woman in 2023 through the matrimonial site and promised to marry her, said the official.

Between May and October 2023, he sought money from the woman under various pretexts. The woman paid him Rs 21.73 lakh on different occasions in cash as well as through online transactions, he said.

When he reneged on the promise of marriage, the woman lodged a complaint and subsequently a case was registered at the Pydhonie Police Station under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) against the accused.

While investigating the case, the Mumbai police traced Khan's location in Hydarabad with the help of technical analysis and nabbed him from the southern city, said the official.

After interrogation, it came to light the accused had cheated several women in different states, including Maharashtra, using the same modus operandi, he said.

Khan faces at least eight cases in Hyderabad and two in central Maharashtra's Parbhani district, the official added. PTI DC RSY