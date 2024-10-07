Man held from Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag by Surat police in 2006 narcotics case

Surat, Oct 7 (PTI) A man was held from Jammu and Kashmir by Gujarat's Surat police in a 2006 narcotics case, officials said on Monday.

Nishar Ahmed Gulamnabi Dar, who was living in remote Tulkan village in J-K's Anantnag district, which is prone to terror attacks, was held from there by the Special Operations Group (SOG) on a specific tip off, the Surat police said in a release.

Dar, who was held with the help of police from J-K, was wanted in a narcotics case registered in Mahidharpura police station here in 2006. Seven people were arrested in the case earlier and were sentenced to 10 years in jail, the release informed.

"In 2006, Surat SOG and NCB Delhi had, in a joint operation, nabbed a woman and two others for smuggling 10.250 kilograms of high purity charas worth Rs 10.25 lakh from J-K. Later, four more persons were held. The police at the time learnt the supplier was a resident of Anantnag. He gave police the slip at the time and the case could not be pursued further due to the fear of terrorism and geographical difficulties posed by the region," it said.

After a specific tip off was received now and it was verified through local sources and technical intelligence, Surat police decided to carry out operation "Mission Kashmir" to nab Dar, it said.

"Three SOG police officials travelled a distance of 1,800 km to reach Anantnag and found Dar's hiding place, which was in a highly sensitive region prone to terrorist attacks. An inspector of the police station there was killed in a terrorist attack in the past," the release informed.

The team gathered information regarding the accused with the use of local police and other sources and carried out a raid along with local police early in the morning to nab the accused when he was half asleep, said the release.

During his interrogation, Dar claimed the charas he supplies is sourced from Afghanistan and Pakistan and was in high demand across the country, as per police.

Dar has confessed to his role in the 2006 case registered in Mahidharpura police station here, officials added.