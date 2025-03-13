Man held from Karnataka for kidnapping minor girl from Goa, raping her

Panaji, Mar 13 (PTI) A man was arrested from Karnataka on Thursday for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl from Goa and raping her, a police official said.

Suraj Devgire was arrested from Srinivaspura, while the girl was rescued from Bengaluru, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Bicholim) Jivba Dalvi told reporters.

"The probe began after her father filed a complaint on September 4 last year about the girl being kidnapped. After several attempts at various places, we zeroed in on the accused and arrested him. He has confessed to the crime. The girl has told us he raped her," the official said.

Devgire has been charged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Dalvi said. PTI RPS BNM