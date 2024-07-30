Man held from Karnataka over murder of 20-year-old woman in Navi Mumbai's Uran

Thane, Jul 30 (PTI) Two days after the body of a 20-year-old woman was found near Uran railway station in Navi Mumbai, police have arrested a man from Karnataka for allegedly killing her, a senior official said.

The accused, Dawood Sheikh, was held from Shahapur area of Gulbarga in Karnataka, a Deputy Commissioner of Police said.

The woman's body was found around 2 am on Saturday and the murder might have taken place on Friday afternoon. According to police, the victim, who worked in Belapur, had taken a half-day leave on Friday.

A case under section 103 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against an unidentified person and three teams were formed to trace the accused. The crime branch also probed the case independently, the police earlier said.

Further details are awaited.