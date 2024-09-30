Man held from Kolkata for raping fashion designer

Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) A 43-year-old man was arrested from Kolkata for allegedly raping a fashion designer on the promise of marriage, a police official said on Monday.

The Kashimira police official said accused Santosh Kumar Shaw raped her on numerous occasions over a period of 12 years and also took money from her to buy a car.

"As per the complaint by the fashion designer, she discovered Shaw was married after she moved to Kolkata with him. He controlled her bank accounts and left the woman, who has two children, in financial strain," the official said.

Shaw spiked her drink during a visit to Kolkata in 2024 and raped her, after which she filed a police complaint, her lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh said.

Shaw has been arrested under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rape, cheating, criminal breach of trust, unnatural sex and other offences, Deshmukh added.