Man held from Latur for making call about serial blasts in Mumbai on Independence Day

Mumbai, Aug 14 (PTI) A 34-year-old man was arrested from Latur for allegedly calling up the cyber department of Mumbai police and claiming that serial blasts would take place in Dadar in the metropolis on Independence Day, a police official said on Monday.

He had called up on Saturday and then switched off his mobile phone, the official said.

"On the basis of his mobile phone location and other technical details, he was held from Latur. He is jobless and seems to be mentally unwell. He has been charged with criminal intimidation and other offences and has been remanded in police custody till August 17," the official said. PTI ZA BNM BNM