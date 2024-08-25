Man held from Ludhiana for raping Mumbai woman after promising marriage

Mumbai, Aug 25 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was arrested from Ludhiana in Punjab on Sunday for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage, a Mumbai police official said.

Raghav Rajesh Agarwal raped the woman, whom he met at an exhibition in Delhi, several times between January last year and August 2024, the Khar police station official said.

"After promising marriage, the accused even held a 'roka' ceremony with the woman and also booked a hall for the marriage function. However, he later called off the plan. The complainant has also alleged he demanded dowry," the official said.

"After a case was registered on her complaint on Wednesday, we traced Agarwal to Ludhiana and arrested him under provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Dowry Prohibition Act," he said. PTI ZA BNM