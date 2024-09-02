Man held from M.P for killing lover in Delhi over suspicion of illicit affair

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) A 48-year-old labour contractor was arrested from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly killing his lover in Delhi over suspicion that she was having an affair with another person, police said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Raju alias Ashok, a resident of Chittarkoot in Madhya Pradesh, they said.

On Thursday, police got information that a tenant killed a woman and escaped after locking the house from outside, a senior police officer said.

Police reached the spot where a woman, identified as Rani, was found dead lying on the third floor of the building. She was a native of Chitrakoot, the officer said.

During the inquiry, the owner of the house stated that he had rented the third floor of his house to Raju Gupta around seven to eight months ago.

Raju was known to the woman and last month gave the house to her. Later, Rani and her aunt, who were introduced to the landlord as mother-daughter, began living there, police said.

On Thursday around 4.30 am, another tenant called the owner and when he reached the spot, he found Rani lying inside a room on the third floor, with her throat slit. Her aunt informed him that Rani and Raju, whom they introduced as the victim's husband, were in the room at night, the officer said.

During the investigation, police traced Raju in Chitrakoot and conducted several raids. He was arrested on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said.

Raju revealed that he is a labour contractor and met Rani (labourer) about seven to eight years ago. She was living separately from her husband. Her aunt was also a labourer. They both came to Delhi from Kanpur (UP), police said.

He said that Rani moved to Delhi without informing him and he suspected that she was having an affair with someone else, police added.