Man held from Nagpur for mobile phone thefts in Palghar; 35 devices seized

Palghar, Oct 21 (PTI) The Palghar police have arrested a man from Nagpur for allegedly stealing mobile phones from train passengers and railway stations, and seized 35 devices from him, an official said on Tuesday.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) at Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district had received multiple complaints of mobile phone theft from passengers aboard trains and at railway stations in the area.

The police worked on various leads, including intelligence and technical inputs. They finally zeroed in on the accused, identified as Mohammad Iram Ali Mohammad Zuber Shaikh (20), and traced his location to Nagpur from where he was arrested on October 18, GRP's Senior Police Inspector Vijay Khedkar said.

Upon arrest, police recovered 35 mobile phones of various brands, collectively valued at Rs 5.07 lakh, from his possession, the official said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant legal provisions.