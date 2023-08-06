Man held from Puducherry for making hoax call to Haryana police warning about bomb blasts in Mumbai, Delhi

Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was arrested on Sunday from Puducherry, days after he allegedly made a call to the Haryana police warning about bomb blasts at the international airports in Mumbai and Delhi, which later turned out to be a hoax, an official said here.

The arrest was made by the Mumbai police, he said.

"The accused, identified as Jatin Prajapati, was traced to Puducherry with the help of his mobile phone location, and arrested," the official of Sahar police station in Mumbai said.

On Friday, an unidentified man had made a phone call to the Haryana police's control room informing them that there would be bomb blasts or terror attacks at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai and the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, he said.

The Haryana police immediately informed their Mumbai counterpart about the threat call, he added.

"During the probe, the police found that the accused, who is a YouTuber, hails from Madhya Pradesh, but is now settled in Puducherry," he said.

In the preliminary probe, it was found that his call to the Haryana police was an act of mischief as the accused, who is a Class 12 dropout, is not linked to any gang or terrorist group, the official said.

He was arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 506 (II) (criminal intimidation), and investigation is underway, he said. PTI ZA NP