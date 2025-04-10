Man held from Pune for illegal digital broadcast of blockbuster film 'Chhaava'

Mumbai, Apr 10 (PTI) A man was arrested in Pune by Mumbai's South Region Cyber police on Thursday for allegedly circulating Hindi blockbuster "Chhaava" without authorisation on digital platforms by creating links, an official said.

Sagar Randhavan (26), a resident of Daund in Pune, was held with the help of local police.

"Chhaava" stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

"Randhavan had purchased a domain from Hostinger to upload the movie "Chhaava". He developed an application through which newly released films were streamed to users who paid to download the app. He was held on the complaint of the chief executive officer of an anti-piracy agency for unauthorised circulation of the movie on various media platforms by providing links," the official said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered by South Region Cyber Police against unidentified persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Copyright Act, Cinematograph Act and Information Technology Act after which a team led by Senior Police Inspector Nandkumar Gopale and PSI Rupali Chaudhary began a probe, he said.

"The probe showed that unidentified persons were illegally broadcasting the film through 1,818 internet links, violating copyright laws and impacting its theatrical distribution. The IP addresses are being tracked as part of the probe," the official added. PTI DC BNM