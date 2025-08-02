Man held from Punjab's Amritsar for threatening Congress MP Randhawa's son

Chandigarh, Aug 2 (PTI) A man was arrested from Punjab's Amritsar for allegedly threatening Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa's son, police on Saturday said.

The preliminary probe, however, revealed no link with any gangster in the matter, they said.

The accused, identified as Gagandeep Singh, made the threatening comments, police said.

The senior Congress leader had on Friday alleged that jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria has threatened to kill his son.

Batala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Suhail Qasim Mir said Gagandeep Singh hails from this city but was currently staying in Amritsar.

The accused had made some objectionable and threatening comment on an Instagram post of Randhawa's son Udhayveer Singh.

After taking up the matter with the Instagram authorities, it was found that the objectionable comments were made from Gagandeep's account, the SSP told reporters reporters in Batala.

The accused was arrested from Amritsar, he said.

The preliminary probe revealed that there was no link with any gangster in this case, said police, adding that "it was an act of mischief".

The SSP, however, said that this matter would be thoroughly investigated.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act, police said.

Randhawa had said on Friday that Bhagwanpuria has threatened to kill his son.

"One of my associates met my son and within one hour of leaving, he was fired upon," he said in a post on X.

The Congress leader had alleged that Bhagwanpuria was threatening people even from inside prison. The MP's associate had also stated that he too received one such call.

Batala Police wrote to the jail authorities in Silchar, Assam, to have effective surveillance on Bhagwanpuria, the SSP said.

Earlier in March, Bhagwanpuria was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) under the PIT-NDPS Act and shifted from the Central Jail in Bathinda to Assam's Silchar jail.

The gangster, who faces several other cases, was already in the custody of Punjab Police in the 2022 singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case. PTI CHS AS AS