Man held from Rajasthan for creating fake social media profile of Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur, Aug 9 (PTI) A man was arrested from Rajasthan on Friday for allegedly creating a fake social media profile of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai to tarnish the latter's image, a police official said.

Sahukar Khan (40), a resident of Kota Khurd village in Alwar district in the neighbouring state, was brought to Raipur and has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act provisions, the official said.

"He was held from Alwar. A mobile phone used in the crime has been seized from Khan," he added. PTI COR BNM