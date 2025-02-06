Man held from stealing Rs 6 lakh from employer to pay off online rummy game debts

Nagpur, Feb 6 (PTI) A man was arrested in Nagpur for allegedly stealing Rs 6 lakh from the clothes store in which he was employed for the past nine years, a police official said on Thursday.

Bharat Hedaoo (28) wanted to pay off debts of Rs 40,000 he had accumulated while playing online rummy, the Tehsil police station official added.

"He stole Rs 5.96 lakh from the shop between January 30 and February 1. He also tampered with the tin roof of the shop to make it look like a break in. A probe showed there were no footmarks, prints etc on the tin, which confirmed it was the job of an insider. He was held on Wednesday and we recovered Rs 5.93 lakh from him," the official added. PTI COR BNM