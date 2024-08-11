Man held from UP for credit card fraud

Kolkata, Aug 11 (PTI) The West Bengal CID arrested a man from Uttar Pradesh for his alleged involvement in a credit card scam, a senior officer said on Sunday.

Acting on a complaint lodged at the Lake Town Police Station, a team of state CID conducted a raid at Lakhimpur Kheri near the Nepal border in the northern state on Saturday and apprehended the accused.

"He is one of the masterminds of a credit card fraud. He and his associates created a fake website for car rental. They extracted information from credit and debit cards which were used by people for booking cars. Several complaints were registered against the website," he said.

The arrested person was being taken on transit remand, he added.