Man held from West Bengal for killing live-in partner in Bhiwandi

Thane, Sep 21 (PTI) A man was held on Thursday from North Dinajpur area of West Bengal for allegedly murdering a woman in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said.

The decomposed body of the 36-year-old woman, identified as Madhu Prajapati, was found in Ganesh Nagar and a murder case was filed due to the presence of multiple wounds, Senior Inspector Rajendra Pawar of Kongaon police station said.

"A probe zeroed in on Shabbir Dilawar Sheikh, who was held from North Dinajpur in West Bengal. Sheikh and Prajapati stayed together and the former killed her since he suspected her character," he said.