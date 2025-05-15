Man held in Ahilyanagar with Alprazolam tablets worth Rs 13.75 cr

Mumbai, May 15 (PTI) A man was arrested allegedly with Alprazolam tablets worth Rs 13.75 crore in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district, a police official said on Thursday.

The man was held on specific information about transportation of a drugs consignment at Khandala-Dighi Road in MIDC area in a tempo. the official said.

"A team of Srirampur police laid a trap and intercepted the tempo. A search revealed 21 gunny bags containing Alprazolam tablets. A man was arrested under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. More persons are wanted in the case and efforts are on to nab them," the official said. PTI DC BNM