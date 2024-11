Thane, Nov 8 (PTI) A 19-year-old man arrested in an Arms Act case escaped from police custody in Thane, a police official said on Friday.

Advertisment

Prince Kailash Vishwakarma, hailing from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on November 5, the Chitalsar police station official said.

"He managed to take off his handcuffs and escape. Efforts are on to nab him," the official added.

Another official said a probe has been ordered into the escape. PTI COR BNM