Man held in Assam for killing wife, daughter

Barpeta (Assam), Oct 13 (PTI) A man was arrested in Assam's Barpeta district on an allegation of killing his wife and daughter on Friday, police said.

Locals claimed that the accused, who runs a shop in the Gandhinagar area of the town, attacked the duo with an axe, a senior officer said.

"Eyewitnesses claimed that there was an altercation among them over some disputes in a family matter. In a fit of rage, the person attacked his wife and daughter. They both died on the spot," he said.

Top police officers, including Superintendent of Police Amitav Sinha, went to the spot after receiving information about the incident.

"We have started an investigation. The husband is being questioned," the officer said. PTI COR SSG BDC