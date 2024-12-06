Man held in attempt to murder case after two years in Palghar

Palghar, Dec 6 (PTI) A man was arrested in an attempt to murder case in Maharashtra's Palghar district after being on the run for almost two years, a police official said on Friday.

Advertisment

Abu Shaikh and Irfan Tufel Sheikh had stabbed and severely injured one Ankit Mishra on December 21, 2023 in Nalasopara, Central Crime Unit senior inspector Rahul Rakha said.

"The accused and Mishra had a previous enmity. The duo was charged with attempt to murder and other offences at the time. Irfan was arrested on Thursday from Nalasopara on a tip-off. Efforts are on to arrest the other accused Abu Shaikh," he added. PTI COR BNM