Srinagar, Apr 8 (PTI) A drug peddler was arrested with more than a kilogramme of brown sugar in his possession in Baramulla district, police said on Tuesday.

The arrest was made in the Boniyar area of the north Kashmir district, a police spokesperson said.

Manzoor Ahmad Mir, a resident of Bernate in Boniyar, was intercepted Monday night with 1.20 kg of the contraband and a digital weighing machine, he said. PTI SSB VN VN