Man held in central Delhi's Paharganj for 'assaulting' wife; pistol seized

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) A 35-year-old man has been arrested from central Delhi's Paharganj for allegedly assaulting his wife with an iron rod and threatening to kill her as he suspected that she was having an illicit affair with his cousin, police said on Saturday.

A PCR call regarding domestic violence was received on November 27. The woman informed police that her husband, Lokesh Chauhan, allegedly forced her to accompany him to his cousin's residence to confront him but the latter was not there. After returning home, Chauhan allegedly beat her up with an iron rod and threatened to shoot her with a pistol, a senior police officer said.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Arms Act was registered.

Given the seriousness of the allegations and the possibility of the accused possessing a firearm, a police team was formed to seize the weapon.

During a search of the accused's residence, the team found an illegal pistol, police said, adding that its source is being verified.

Chauhan, a resident of Paharganj, was arrested. Police said he was previously involved in two cases -- one under the Gambling Act in 2019 and another under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in 2020.

Further investigation is underway, the officer added. PTI SSJ RC