Man held in Chhattisgarh for using abusive language against PM Modi

Bilaspur, Apr 14 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district for using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the police said.

Arvind Kumar Soni was nabbed from Masturi town, Bilaspur Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Archana Jha said.

Soni hurled an expletive at PM Modi on Saturday when Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar was speaking to reporters after a public meeting at Bhadora village, the official said.

Kumar was in Bilaspur district to campaign for his party candidate Devendra Singh Yadav.

Soni has been booked for uttering obscene words in public and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace under the Indian Penal Code besides charges under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on a complaint filed by BJP leader BP Singh.

Polling will be held for the 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh in three phases between April 19 and May 7 and votes will be counted on June 4.

Yadav, a sitting Congress MLA from Bhilai, is pitted against BJP's Tokhan Sahu in Bilaspur Lok Sabha seat, which will go to polls in the third phase on May 7. PTI COR NR