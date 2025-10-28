Man held in connection with Rs 18 lakh armed robbery, Rs 30 lakh loan fraud in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) A 48-year-old man has been arrested for robbing a businessman of Rs 18 lakh after firing at him and forging documents to obtain a Rs 30 lakh property loan in Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Vikas Jain (48), originally from Indore, is a graduate from Delhi University. His parents are deaf and mute, and his father worked in print media, they said.

He was declared a proclaimed offender in two major cases — one for armed robbery in Adarsh Nagar and another for cheating and forgery in Karol Bagh, they said.

The police said Jain had been living in Indore for the past two years, working for multiple direct selling agents (DSAs) of reputed banks to conceal his criminal background and evade detection, a senior police officer said.

"Jain had robbed a businessman of Rs 18 lakh after firing at him in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area in 2013. He was arrested in that case and released on bail but later absconded. He was also wanted in a Rs 30 lakh loan fraud case where he allegedly forged documents to defraud a bank," the officer added.

The police received specific information about Jain's presence near the Aerodrome area in Indore. Acting on the tip-off, the team laid a trap and apprehended him.

In the 2013 robbery case, the victim, Dalip Kumar Chhabra, who ran a money exchange business, was carrying around Rs 18 lakh in cash and foreign currency when assailants stopped his car near the Azadpur flyover and opened fire, injuring him before fleeing with the cash and valuables.

In the same year, Jain allegedly submitted forged documents to obtain a Rs 30 lakh property loan from a bank in Karol Bagh. The sanctioned amount was later fraudulently encashed through a fake account opened at another bank, the police said.

"During interrogation, Jain revealed that after absconding, he frequently changed his location to avoid arrest. He settled in Indore, working under assumed identities while maintaining links with financial circles," the officer said.

Further investigation is underway to trace the proceeds of crime, identify his associates and probe his possible involvement in similar offences.