Man held in Dehradun for Rs 46 lakh investment fraud, brought to Arunachal

Itanagar, Oct 17 (PTI) A man was arrested in Dehradun by the Arunachal Pradesh Police for allegedly duping several people of Rs 46.27 lakh through a fake investment scheme and brought to the northeastern state, an officer said on Friday.

A police team led by sub-inspector R P Singh, assisted by head constables Kanto Samyor and Lham Tsering, successfully tracked and apprehended the accused on October 13 after a month of continuous surveillance across Uttarakhand and Delhi, he said.

The accused, who claimed to be a core team member and North East in-charge of a company that allegedly ran the investment scheme, had been operating in Naharlagun since early 2023, the Arunachal Pradesh police officer said.

He lured people by promising them high returns from the company's "business operations" through an online investment platform, the officer said.

"The accused misrepresented himself as a company official and approached people to invest substantial amounts, which were later siphoned off," Naharlagun Superintendent of Police Nyelam Nega said.

The investigation revealed that the accused initially built trust with his targets by presenting fake credentials and fabricated investment documents.

"The scam caused a collective loss of over Rs 46 lakh to the victims," the SP said while cautioning the public against such fraudulent schemes.

People must be vigilant and verify the authenticity of such online platforms before investing money, he said, urging citizens to report suspicious activities promptly.

The police are now probing whether the arrested person had local accomplices or wider network links connected to the fraud, the SP said, adding further investigation is underway. PTI CORR BDC