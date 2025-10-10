Man held in Delhi for disappearing with over Rs 18 lakh from employer

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly fleeing with Rs 18.25 lakh belonging to his employer in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area, police said on Friday.

They said Rs 17.65 lakh was recovered from Sandeep Kumar Singh, who had been working at a private company for around 15 years.

"According to the complainant, Ajay Satija, who runs the firm, Singh was entrusted with handling cash and deposits. On October 3, Satija gave him Rs 18.25 lakh to deliver at his brother's residence in Ashok Vihar. However, Singh neither reached the destination nor returned, and his mobile phone was later found switched off," a police officer said.

An FIR was registered and teams were formed to trace Singh, he added.

The police first conducted raids at Singh's native place in Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, and later he was apprehended near west Delhi's Harsh Vihar, the officer said.

During interrogation, Singh disclosed that he had hidden the stolen money in a bag at his residence.

The police recovered Rs 17.65 lakh in cash from the location, the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway to ascertain whether he acted alone or had accomplices. PTI BM ARB ZMN