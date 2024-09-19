Man held in Delhi for killing rival gang member

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 54-year-old man for allegedly killing a person in Haryana's Sonipat in a gang war, officials said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Joginder Singh, they said.

"Singh is a history-sheeter and has a long history of rivalry in many parts of the national capital. Brijesh was killed on September 16 in Kharkhoda in Haryana. We got information about the accused and he was arrested from Narela area," a senior police officer said.

Police recovered one pistol and six bullets from his possession and started further investigation into the matter. PIT BM HIG