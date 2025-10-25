Man held in Delhi for knife attack on 'police informer'

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a man with a knife and thrashing him in the Bharat Nagar area here, police said on Saturday.

Accused Sumit alias Aadi was absconding since September 6, they said.

On September 5, Nasim, a resident of Wazirpur, was standing near a dispensary when Ritik alias Machhar, Abhishek alias Lala and Sumit accused him of being a police informant and started threatening him. Sumit allegedly inflicted wounds on the complainant's head with a knife, a senior police officer said.

Following Ritik's directions, Kunal alias Pelu and Pratham arrived at the scene.

Kunal allegedly took the knife from Sumit and inflicted injuries on Nasim's head and right shoulder, while Pratham held him. All five accused then allegedly punched and kicked him, before fleeing as bystanders gathered, police said.

Based on a complaint from Nasim, a case was registered against the five accused.

Police said technical surveillance and local intelligence revealed that Sumit frequently visited the Japanese Park in Rohini. Acting on this information, a trap was laid and the absconding accused apprehended on Friday.

Two of the accused, Ritik and Abhishek, were arrested earlier, while Kunal and Pratham are at large.

The accused suspected Nasim of providing information about them to police and intended to teach him a lesson, the officer said.

According to police, Sumit had studied up to Class 10 and then discontinued studies due to financial constraints. He later fell into bad company and performed in religious gatherings with his father, who plays the dholak. He was also involved in an Arms Act case and two cases of vehicle theft, they said.

Further investigation is underway to trace the absconding accused and the weapon used in the attack. PTI SSJ ANM RC