Man held in Delhi for selling counterfeit automobile products

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly selling counterfeit products of an automobile company since 2018, officials said on Sunday.

The accused, Sachin Singh (34), was apprehended from the Karol Bagh area, they said.

"He was running a business selling duplicate automobile products with fake spare parts and barcode printers used to print fake barcodes since 2018. A case was registered against him under the Copyright Act," Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Satish Kumar said.

The officer said that a complaint from an authorised representative of an automobile company was received in the crime branch and a team was formed to nab the accused.

"A raid was conducted and Singh was nabbed. A large quantity of duplicate products were recovered from his possession," said the DCP. PTI BM HIG