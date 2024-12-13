Man held in fake ED raid is AAP leader, claims Gujarat minister; Kejriwal-led outfit hits back

Ahmedabad, Dec 13 (PTI) Gujarat minister Harsh Sanghavi on Friday said one of the persons arrested in connection with a fake Enforcement Directorate raid in Kutch district earlier this month is a "general secretary" of Aam Aadmi Party, an allegation the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit denied.

On December 4, Kutch-East police had arrested 12 persons, including one Abdul Sattar Manjothi, for allegedly pulling off a Bollywood-style fake ED raid in Gandhidham during which they stole jewellery valued at Rs 22.25 lakh. The fake raid was carried out at the premises of a jeweller on December 2.

In a post on X, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Sanghavi said, "Abdul Sattar, who was part of the fake ED team arrested by police, is the official general secretary of AAP".

"Another achievement of Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party! In Gujarat, a party leader created a fake ED team and looted people by becoming its captain! Fake ED team commander caught in Kutch turns out to be Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party leader! Here is the evidence of the misdeeds of Kejriwal's disciples," Sanghavi added.

He also shared photos of Manjothi with Kejriwal and Gujarat AAP president Isudan Gadhavi.

Hitting back, AAP leader Gopal Italia said someone on the post of state home minister must not politicise a crime just to get mileage.

"Our party had already taken Manjothi's resignation after learning about his activities. But, I am surprised that the home minister found out about an accused person's political affiliation ten days after the arrest. It is evident that a crime is being used for fulfilling a political agenda," Italia said.

To prove its point, the state unit of AAP shared Manjothi's one-year-old handwritten resignation letter and asserted he had quit as general secretary of the party's Kutch unit on instruction from the leadership.

As per police, Manjothi and five others were involved in the entire planning, while the actual raid was carried out by six others, including a woman. PTI PJT BNM