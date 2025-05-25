Man held in firing incident outside bar in Delhi’s Preet Vihar

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) A 24-year-old man wanted in a recent firing incident outside a club in east Delhi's Preet Vihar has been arrested, police said on Saturday.

Mohd Jenul Abeddin alias Sahil, a resident of Gokalpuri, was apprehended on May 23 from Kingsway Camp following a tip-off, they said.

In April, a quarrel broke out between two groups outside a club during which a round was fired. No injuries were reported, according to the police.

Abeddin had allegedly provided a firearm to his associate Afaq and also drove him to the club on a scooter. Afaq had opened fire outside the club, they said.

Acting on specific inputs, a trap was laid at Vijay Nagar Chowk and Abeddin, who was riding the same scooter used in the offence, was apprehended.

He initially misled police but later confessed, they said.

The police said Abeddin is a school dropout and a habitual drinker with a case of attempt to murder registered against him in 2023. PTI BM NB NB