Man held in gangrape case

Thane, Dec 7 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman on the premises of a court in Thane in August 2024, police said on Sunday.

His accomplice, who was also involved in the crime, is on the run, an official said.

The complainant stated in the FIR that the incident occurred last August after the accused duo offered her a cake laced with some chemical, police said without elaborating.

The victim initially didn't reveal her ordeal. She approached the police on Friday after the duo allegedly started harassing her for sexual favours, the official said.

A case has been registered under section 70 (gangrape) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). PTI COR NSK