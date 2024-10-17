Man held in Ghaziabad for raping minor stepdaughters

Ghaziabad (UP), Oct 17 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly raping his minor stepdaughters following a complaint lodged by his wife, police said on Thursday.

In her complaint lodged at the Kavinagar police station, the woman accused her husband of sexually abusing both her minor daughters from her previous marriage over the past six months.

"The woman alleged that she found her husband raping her 14-year-old daughter on Wednesday. The elder daughter aged 16 also accused her stepfather of raping her multiple times over the past few months. Both the girls were threatened with dire consequences by the accused," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kavinagar) Abhishek Srivastav said.

The woman also accused her mother-in-law of supporting her husband, the officer added.

Police have arrested the accused after registering a case against him under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Srivastav said.

The complainant woman married the accused after getting divorced from her first husband. PTI COR CDN ARI