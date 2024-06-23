Man held in Gujarat for posting threatening message against Rajasthan MLA

Ahmedabad, Jun 23 (PTI) Police have arrested a man in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city after he allegedly posted a message on social media wherein he threatened to kill Rajasthan MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati, officials said on Sunday.

Sleuths of the Ahmedabad crime branch arrested Kishanlal Jat, a resident of Balotra district in Rajasthan, near the railway station here on Saturday, the police said.

The police also recovered from his possession a pistol and nine cartridges which he had procured from Madhya Pradesh with an intention to target the legislator, they said.

When questioned, Jat told the crime branch sleuths that he was wanted by the Gida police in Rajasthan in a case registered there against him under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 392 (robbery).

According to the Ahmedabad crime branch, he allegedly posted a video message about a month back on his Instagram handle threatening to kill Sheo MLA Bhati.

The accused had allegedly purchased the pistol and 10 cartridges from Madhya Pradesh as part of his plan to kill the MLA and even tested the weapon by firing a round, it said.

He had hidden the weapon under the seat of his motorcycle which was seized by the police, the crime branch said.

A process was underway to hand him over to the Rajasthan police, it added.