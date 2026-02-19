Man held in Gujarat for sending threatening Whatsapp messages using dummy mobile number

Surat, Feb 19 (PTI) A man was arrested in Gujarat's Surat city for allegedly using a dummy mobile number to harass a person by sending him abusive messages anonymously on Whatsapp, a police official said on Thursday.

Cybercrime police had registered an FIR on the basis of the complaint of a man who said someone was sending him abusive messages on Whatsapp from an unknown mobile phone number, the official said.

"As per the complaint, the unidentified person was also sending him threatening messages about his daughter. A team was formed and the accused involved in this crime was traced. Mohammad Naimuddin Refai (37) used a dummy mobile number to send threatening messages to the complainant on WhatsApp," he said.

Refai was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), and 507 (criminal intimidation through anonymous communication) as well as section 66 (c) of Information Technology Act , he said. PTI COR KA BNM