Man held in Gwalior for posing as TTE and duping passengers on Jhelum Express

Gwalior, Oct 23 (PTI) A man who allegedly posed as a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) and duped passengers on the Pune-Jammu Tawi Jhelum Express was arrested at Gwalior station, said a Railway Protection Force (RPF) official on Thursday.

During questioning, the accused, Kamal Pandey, claimed he was an Army man posted in Babina town in adjoining Uttar Pradesh, according to the official.

Pandey was illegally collecting money from unsuspecting passengers on different pretexts on the train between Jhansi and Gwalior when a co-traveller filmed him and filed a complaint on "Rail Madad," he said.

Rail Madad is a grievance redressal mechanism that allows train passengers to lodge complaints online, through an app, or through SMS.

Videos circulating on social media showed the accused extorting money from passengers for travelling without a ticket. In one of the videos, Pandey is seen collecting money from passengers with a waitlisted ticket in the name of providing them seats and from ticketless travellers in the form of fines.

Gwalior RPF station in-charge Mahesh Sharma said after receiving the complaint, a team of Railway and RPF personnel took the bogus TTE into custody when the train arrived at the station.

Pandey, who has no criminal record, was later handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) which placed him under arrest, he said.

GRP station in-charge Jitendra Chandeliya stated that the accused identified himself as a soldier and said he was posted in Babina.

His claim was being verified.

Chandeliya said Rs 1,620 in cash was recovered from the accused. PTI COR BNS MAS RSY