Man held in Gwalior for posing as Union minister's PA; two cops suspended

Gwalior, Aug 5 (PTI) A man was arrested in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh for posing as the personal secretary of a Union minister, while two police inspectors were suspended for seeking transfers using the accused's recommendation, a senior official said on Monday.

Pushpendra Dixit (Sharma), who lives in Tekanpur here, was arrested after Gwalior Crime Branch received information that he was posing as Union Minister Giriraj Singh's personal secretary and introducing himself as Jai Kishan, said Gwalior Range Inspector General of Police Arvind Saxena.

He was getting employees transferred in many departments, including police, through this impersonation, Saxena said.

The accused was forging documents and obtaining mobile phone SIM cards in the name of others and using these numbers to send messages to senior officials, the IG said.

The accused, while posing as the Union minister's PA Jai Kishan, also contacted the special director general (administration) of police and sent messages regarding the transfer of two inspectors, Vijay Yadav (from Shivpuri to Bhind) and Pankaj Tyagi (from Guna to Gwalior).

"Both the inspectors have been suspended after the revelation. Our probe has found there is no such person in the Union minister's staff. He has been arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act. A probe is under way to find out if he has duped more persons," Saxena said.

In 2016, the accused had made fake recommendation letters of the foreign minister for transfer of BSF employees and was booked for cheating and criminal conspiracy at Lodhi Colony police station in New Delhi, the IG said.

The Aadhaar cards of several people have been found in the possession of the accused, Saxena added.

He would also pose as a religious guru, meet big personalities and share pictures with them on social media, the IG added.