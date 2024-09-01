Man held in Kalyan for keeping firearm, bullets without licence

Thane, Sep 1 (PTI) A man was arrested in Kalyan in Thane district for allegedly possessing a firearm without a licence, a police official said on Sunday.

Santosh Goswami, who is part of the security set up of a residential complex, was held on August 29 with a .12 bore rifle and six bullets, the Khadakpada police station official said.

"He had a fake licence with him. He was arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act for cheating, forgery and other offences," the official added. PTI COR BNM