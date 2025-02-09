Man held in Kalyan for killing peacock

Thane, Feb 9 (PTI) A man was arrested in Kalyan in Thane district for allegedly killing a peacock, a forest department official said on Sunday.

Ganesh Shravan Fasale (35), a brick kiln worker from Runde, was held on Saturday night following a tip off, he added.

"A peacock was found dead in Dahagaon last week. A probe by several teams zeroed in on Fasale. We found peacock parts and cooked flesh in his possession. He was brought to the forest department's Khadavali office and arrested under Wildlife Protection Act. He was remanded in our custody for four days." the official said.

"It appears to be an isolated incident and not part of any larger poaching network. This particular belt of Kalyan is home to many economically disadvantaged tribal communities who, due to their circumstances, often resort to hunting for survival," Range Forest Officer Sanjay Channe said.

An awareness campaign is underway in the area to ensure such incidents are not repeated, he added.

Peacocks are listed in Schedule I, the highest level, in the Wildlife Protection Act. PTI COR BNM