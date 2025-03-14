Man held in kidnapping case injured while attempting to flee police custody

Chandigarh, Mar 14 (PTI) A man arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a 7-year-old was shot at while attempting to flee police custody, officials said on Friday.

Bhavkirat Singh was rescued within 24 hours of being kidnapped from outside his home in Ludhiana for a ransom of Rs 1 crore. He was abducted by two motorcycle-borne men on Wednesday. The key accused in the case was killed during a fire exchange with the police, they said.

Three policemen were also injured in the gunfight in Patiala district, they said on Thursday, adding two other accused were arrested.

One of the arrested accused, Harpreet Singh, suffered bullet injuries while attempting to escape police custody during a follow-up operation to recover illegal weapons near village Salar, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Malerkotla, Gagan Ajit Singh on Friday.

He was shot in the leg and was rushed to Civil Hospital in Malerkotla for treatment.

In recognition of the swift action, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav announced Rs 10 lakh cash reward and promotions for the police personnel involved in the operation.

SSP Gagan Ajit said that the police formed special teams to establish the backward and forward linkages.

Police teams have recovered a .32 calibre pistol along with two cartridges from the spot. Further investigations are on, he added.