Man held in Kolkata for sending mail threatening to blow up Bihar CM's office

Patna, Aug 5 (PTI) The police on Monday arrested a 51-year-old man from Kolkata on the charge of sending an email threatening to blow up the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's office in Patna, officials said here.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused is not linked with any terror group, though he had claimed in the email that he is associated with Al-Qaeda.

The man, who was arrested in Bowbazar area of Kolkata, will be brought to Patna after obtaining transit remand, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Patna, Rajeev Mishra told PTI.

The accused Mohd Zahid, the owner of a small shop on BB Ganguly Street, hailed from Bihar’s Begusarai district.

It is not yet clear why he had sent that threat mail on July 16.

"He was arrested by a team of Patna Police from Bowbazar area of Kolkata on Monday. The mobile phone from which he had sent the mail has also been recovered,” Mishra said.

He will be further interrogated once he is brought to the Bihar capital, he said.

An FIR was registered on the basis of the statement of Sachivalaya Police Station SHO, Sanjeev Kumar on August 2. PTI PKD NN