Man held in Kolkata for taking money on promise of place on NEET merit list

Kolkata, Jun 26 (PTI) A person associated with a Kolkata-based educational institute was arrested for allegedly taking money from a student's parent and promising a place on the NEET merit list, police said on Wednesday.

The accused also assured the student a seat in one of the medical colleges in Kolkata, a senior officer said.

“Based on a complaint lodged with the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station, we arrested the accused on Tuesday night. We are questioning him to find out whether he is involved in any racket or not,” the police officer told PTI.

Several allegations of irregularities have been made in the medical entrance examination, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET, conducted by the National Testing Agency in May.

In his complaint, the father of the student claimed that he had paid Rs 5 lakh of the Rs 12 lakh demanded by the accused for the deal, the officer said.

The accused has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he added. PTI SCH BDC