Latur, Aug 22 (PTI) A man was arrested under the POCSO Act for allegedly molesting a 4-and-half-year-old girl in Latur, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place last week in a village in Chakur tehsil when the child had gone to the 20-year-old accused's house to play, he said.

A case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered on the complaint of the child's mother, he said. PTI COR BNM